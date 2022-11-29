The Magnify Dance Ensemble is getting ready to hit the stage with its latest production, ‘Christmas Joy.’ The Magnify Dance Ensemble believes in guiding dancers through opportunities to engage with our community through service and producing relevant and engaging performances.

They begin to practice in August, and with help from parents’ production, they can make it possible. This year they have about 60 dancers participating. The story behind ‘Christmas Joy’ tells the true meaning of Christmas. The show also takes the story of Mary and her journey, which also involves different people like the shepherds, the king, and joseph.

They hope the attendees will take away the true meaning of Christmas and get their Christmas and holiday spirits started. Performances will be held December 10-11 at The National Hispanic Cultural Center. There will be one show on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m., and two shows on Dec. 11, one at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.