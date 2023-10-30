Helping New Mexicans every step of the way, The Long Group with Coldwell Banker Legacy handles home purchases and sales with care. The team is made up of John Long, Amanda Gessler, Kelsey Benedetto, and Casey Landis; the team sells over 100 homes per year, totaling $250 million worth of real estate.

The group explains that with low inventory, New Mexico is still in a “sellers’ market.” However, with rate buydowns and adjustable-rate mortgages, buyers have tools that can make the playing field a little bit more level. New construction home deals and owner financing are two other concepts that are making a comeback in a time of market uncertainty.

Even in a sellers’ market, selling a home is not always easy. The Long Group says that the average time for an on-sale home to be on the market right now is 30 days. Sellers are also having to stay within market pricing. “Gone are the days that you can kind of just like pick a number and see what happens,” says Benedetto. The Long Group helps its clients create a pricing strategy so their homes are not under or overpriced on the market.

To learn more about working with The Long Group, click here.