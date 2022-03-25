They are raising funds and awareness for the UNM Children’s Hospital.

LoboTHON has a mission to fulfill and they have UNM’s largest student-run philanthropy to make it happen. Gabriela O’Keefe Executive Director and Kasey Lenning Finance Director stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about this event, how it works, and what they have in store for this year’s event. This year will be the first in-person event in three years and it is very exciting to see the community come together to fight for the kids who are treated at UNM Children’s Hospital.

