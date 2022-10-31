The Law Office of Adam Oakey, LLC will be having its fourth annual Turkey drive. Adam Oakey is a local attorney who specializes in criminal, family, and personal injury law.

This event is very important and special to Oakey because he has seen firsthand families struggle to put food on their families tables. “I know how it is to go without something to eat on thanksgiving, I know how it is to have to ask and borrow for food, like sugar and milk and those types of things happen on a daily basis and sometimes it can be embarrassing. But I don’t want anyone to be embarrassed about that I just want people to just be able to have a meal and be able to share with their family,” said Adam Oakey, attorney.

The Turkey Drive will be on Nov. 19, the Saturday before Thanksgiving. From 12-4 p.m. They will have about 200-250 full meals that feed six to eight people. They have partnered with Sena’s Jerkey located at 2129 Central Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87104. People can just drive up and they will hand you a full meal.

The Law Office of Adam Oakey has also started a charity called ‘Learn to Grow’ Christmas Drive. He will be giving 200 backpacks to different elementary schools and will be collecting coats to give out in January. For more information visit their website.