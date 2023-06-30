The law office of Adam Oakey specializes in personal injury, criminal, and family law. But they are expanding into a couple of new areas.

Adam Oakey explained that they will be hosting a public memorial for Mary Malerio, Who died at the hands of a caretaker, to remember her life on July 22 at 6 p.m. at the Westside Community Center.

Oakey has also expanded his experiences to:

Criminal law

family law

personal injury

civil rights

For more information call 505-433-4953 or visit oakeylawoffice.com.