The new year is the perfect time to consider bringing in a new family member; if you are looking to add a little bit more love into your life, Animal Humane New Mexico has lots of adorable pets who are ready and waiting to be brought home.

Animal Humane’s adoptable pet of the week is Nora. Nora is an approximately 6.5-year-old Shar-Pei mix who was brought over as a transfer from Albuquerque Animal Welfare. Nora is a very well-behaved dog that loves learning new tricks. The sweet girl is available for adoption at Animal Humane’s main campus.

Nora | Photo courtesy of Animal Humane New Mexico

Training your dog plays a large role in responsible pet ownership, and since January is National Train Your Dog Month, there is no better time to start training than now. Training not only ensures that your dog will be safe and well-behaved in public, but it is also mentally stimulating for your pet and is a great way to bond with your dog.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To view adoptable dogs at Animal Humane, click here. To view adoptable cats at Animal Humane, click here.

For those who would like to get involved but are unable to adopt, Animal Humane is always accepting donations, supplies, and volunteers. To learn more about opportunities to help, click here.