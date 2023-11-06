Veterans Day is coming up on Saturday, November 11; to honor those who have served, the Historic Fairview Cemetery is hosting two events. With observation and story-telling opportunities, the cemetery is giving community members a chance to gather in honor of the country’s veterans.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the cemetery will host Veterans Day observations, with a moment of silence planned for 11 a.m. Following the observations, the cemetery will be dedicating its restored Monument to the Unknown Dead. All of the morning events will be free of charge.

On Saturday afternoon, there will be a period of storytelling from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are welcome to share their stories of loss, memorial, grief, and more. During the beginning of the event, the cemetery will host walking tours highlighting the stories of some of the cemetery’s historic gravesites. The cemetery stories event costs $10, and tickets can be purchased at this link.

The cemetery was established in 1881 and is home to the burial sites of approximately 550 veterans. To learn more about the Historic Fairview Cemetery and its upcoming events, click here.