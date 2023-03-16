The Hispano Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Visit Albuquerque for ‘Global Meetings Industry Day’. They are gearing up to celebrate the power of the meetings industry during a special event on the Civic Plaza featuring local food trucks, networking, and remarks from industry leaders.

Meetings matter to Albuquerque’s economy. Conferences, trade shows, conventions, and other types of meetings have the power to generate millions of dollars in local spending and support thousands of jobs. This meeting event will take place on, Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more and register for the event at https://addmi.com/e/global-meetings-industry-day-celebration-NOqHqt1wExrSOk_24zE