

They have been the longest-operating shelter for the homeless in Albuquerque.

Brother Charles Schreiner and Alumni Adam Thruthchlet from The Good Shepherd Center stopped by New Mexico Living to give us details about what they have in store for the holiday. Providing services for 71-years in Albuquerque they are putting on a virtual St. Patrick’s Day celebration to honor their long-standing work to provide services and resources to the homeless population.

They started in 1951 to feed people and offer what they needed, knowing that there was a need to help the poor this mission has been going on for 71-years to bring success and resources to those struggling.

You can join them for a virtual dinner on March 17 from 6:30 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. filled with speakers and entertainment this is something you don’t want to miss. For more information, click here.

