From the fan-favorite green chile cheeseburger to Philly cheese steaks and chile cheese hotdogs, the Game Changer Grill is always cooking up delicious eats. The owner of the grill, Chris Montano, has been operating food trucks for around 20 years, since before the food truck trend took off.

Montano started with Little Mike’s food truck and grew into a brick-and-mortar business, Big Mikes. When his health took a turn, and Montano had to focus on his well-being, he passed the business along to his son.

Looking to make “something different,” Montano opened up the Game Changer Grill. From taco burgers to frybread Philly’s, the Game Changer Grill is doing just what its name describes: changing the food game one dish at a time.

The Game Changer Grill is based out of Bosque Farms but travels around the state. The grill even caters numerous types of events all around the Land of Enchantment.

On Saturday, September 23, the Game Changer Grill will be in Rio Rancho for Crossfit Rio Rancho’s suicide awareness event, the “McLaren Cup.” The Game Changer Grill will be at the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To learn more about the grill, check out their website at this link.