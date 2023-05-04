The Gallery ABQ is an artist-owned contemporary gallery. In business for more than 20 years with 20 artists showcasing their work, the gallery is preparing for several upcoming events they hope will bring out the community to continue to experience the incredible art they create.

The First Friday Arts Crawl event on Friday, May 5 from 5-8 p.m., will feature artist Greg Lujan. The Gallery is located in the Hoffmantown shopping center, 8210 Menaul Boulevard NE. For more information visit thegalleryabq.com.