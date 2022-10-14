The Freedom in Music Project will be having its 10th annual blues festival at the historic Lobo Theater. Bringing hope through music to challenged youth is the mission of The Freedom in Music Project.

The Freedom in Music Project is a nonprofit organization that has helped challenge youth all over New Mexico. It’s a program that has put guitars into the hands of youth, who are dealing with some of the hardships that life can bring. They have delivered 235 acoustic and classical guitars to youth in youth Detention Centers and Title 1 Schools in the majority of New Mexico.

The festival starts today, Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15. Doors open at 3 p.m. You can purchase your tickets at loboabq.com. For more information or if you would like to donate visit their website.