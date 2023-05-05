Founded in 2019, Canyon Blues and Jazz is a local non-profit that works to present quality concerts in Placitas and surrounding communities as a way to promote the quality of life in these communities through live music. They also fundraise for local charities through ticketing and memberships.

The first 2023 Sandia Chill concert, Salsa de Mayo, is scheduled for this coming Sunday, May 7 starting at 6:00 p.m., with the popular Cuban dance band Son Como Son performing for 90 minutes. Concert gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Season memberships and individual tickets for the 2023 Sandia Chill Concerts are available online and at the gate. Guests should bring their own lawn or folding chair and may bring a picnic with food and beverages. Food and beverages will be on sale up to 8:00 p.m. at the Merc and Placitas Pizza.