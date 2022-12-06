The Duke City Repertory Theatre is getting ready to perform its 6th Annual Ugly Sweater Revue this year but they will be back with a bit of a twist to the performance. They will be offering a virtual performance as well for those who cannot make it.

They are also excited to bring this event back for the first time in three years. All shows will include different acts and performances. The show is for audiences 18 and over.

They discovered that they had a following beyond the Duke city so they wanted to continue this by giving their fans a show, even if they don’t live in the city. Virtual Performance can be streamed on Youtube and Facebook Live. The cost of all performances will be a “Pay-What-Its-Worth or a $15 per person suggested donation. Those who will participate virtually will need to RSVP and will get directions on how to view the show online.

For more information visit dukecityrep.com/shows.