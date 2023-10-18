The County Line is known for its high-quality service and exceptional food. Behind every great experience is a staff that makes it possible. From chefs to services, bartenders, and more, it is all hands on deck at The County Line.

Head Cook Dave Rhodes has worked at The County Line for five years now. He is always there to make sure the restaurant is serving the best and freshest barbecue. Rhodes’ favorite meal at the restaurant is the smoked turkey sandwich with green chile and pepperjack cheese.

Garrett Brown began as a busser at The County Line and is now the head server. Brown plays a large role in the restaurant’s catering and private events. His favorite thing to get at The County Line is the grilled salmon with garlic mashed potatoes and fried okra.

Every Thursday night at 6 p.m., the restaurant has been hosting live music. To learn more about The County Line, check out their website at this link.