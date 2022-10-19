The County Line is ready for the spooky season and they are turning it up a notch. They have come up with some awesome ‘bar-boo-que’ items for Halloween celebrations. The County Line offers a classic home-style and perfectly done Texas-style BBQ.

Adding a spooky touch to your food this season, County line will make your order not only look spooky but taste delicious. To add some festive looks the pork ribs may come with a skeleton to scare guests along and a juicy flavor.

They also offer a catering space which includes a room that can hold up to 120 Holiday guests. But they also deliver if you plan to host a party anywhere around town.

County Line suggests reserving a spot on the free County Line app, call in or order online. December reservations are filling up quickly, get your spot today. For more information visit their website.