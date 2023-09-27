The County Line BBQ not only has great views, located just two minutes from the Sandia Peak Tram, but also has homemade bread, “Legendary” smoked meats, scratch-made desserts, handmade cocktails, and more. The restaurant is ready for fall with its handcrafted cocktails, like its Honeycrisp Harvest Mule.

The County Line is the only barbeque restaurant in Albuquerque that offers an all-you-can-eat BBQ option. Complementing the meats are the restaurant’s beans, coleslaw, potato salad, rolls, garnishes, and desserts.

For hosting needs, The County Line’s private event space can hold up to 120 people at a time. The restaurant also offers catering services. To learn more about event options, click here, and to make a dining reservation, click here.

The County Line is open Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. To reach The County Line via phone, call (505) 856-7477.