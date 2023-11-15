Hosting Thanksgiving dinner is a great opportunity to bring loved ones together, but it can also be a little stressful. For those who would like to avoid the hustle and bustle that comes with preparing a feast, The County Line has your back.

The restaurant is offering a whole smoked turkey breast with no bones to make for easy carving. The County Line also has it covered when it comes to side dishes; they are offering garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, desserts, and more.

Thanksgiving special orders can be placed anytime, as long as the restaurant has at least 24 hours of notice to prepare the meal. With the holidays coming up, The County Line is also offering gift cards; the cards can be ordered online or in-person to give friends and family the gift of a delicious barbecue meal.

