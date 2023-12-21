Performing illusions, tricks, and mind reading, The Clairvoyants will leave you speechless. Since finishing second on season 11 of America’s Got Talent, the duo has taken their act to new heights. Taking their Holiday Spectacular show across the county, the duo of Amélie van Tass and Thommy Ten are making a stop for a performance in Albuquerque.

The Clairvoyants will be performing at Isleta Resort and Casino on Friday, Dec. 22, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $50. To purchase tickets to the performance, click here.