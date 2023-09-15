With only three days left of the New Mexico State Fair, there are so many spots to check out, representing the Land of Enchantment at EXPO New Mexico. “It’s about the sunshine. It’s about New Mexico, getting out with your friends and your family,” says the fair’s general manager, Dan Mourning.

One vendor that is a must-visit is A Heavenly Taste Cakery in the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex. From tres leches to banana pudding and strawberry shortcake shakes, the cakery offers a handful of sweet treats for state fair guests to enjoy.

Below are the remaining concerts and rodeos to catch at the 2023 fair:

Friday, September 15, 2023 PRCA Rodeo with Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez & Mariachi Reynas de Los Angeles Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25

Saturday, September 16, 2023 PRCA Rodeo with 311 Box: $75 Chair Back: $60 Bench: $25

Sunday, September 17, 2023 PRCA Rodeo (stand-alone rodeo, matinee begins at 4:00 pm) Box: $40 Chair Back: $25 Bench: $15



With the $15 price of admission to the fair, there is a multitude of free entertainment. Sea lions, strolling acts, and more are there to check out at this year’s fair. To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.