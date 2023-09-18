The New Mexico Society of Certified Public Accountants is an association of professionals dedicated to advancing the CPA profession. They are providing their time, talents and resources towards strengthing CPA profession in New Mexico.

There are multiple benefits to joining the NMSCPA. They offer five membership categories.

Fellow Member – Holder of a CPA certificate. Annual rates start at $217

Associate Member – Received notification of passing the Uniform CPA exam, but must fulfill the one year of experience requirement prior to eligibility for certification. – Annual rates start at $131

Affiliate Member – Graduated with a 4-year degree and completed at least 30 hours of accounting courses at the university level, but have not yet passed the CPA exam. – Annual rates start at $114

Educator – Any accounting professor. Annual rates start at $0.00

Retired Member – Any CPA working less than 20 hours per week. Annual rates start at $91

Student Member – Has not currently completed 30 hours of accounting courses, but is enrolled in a university or college program. Annual rates start at $0.00

To learn more about the membership categories, click here.

Why should I join?