Method acting is an up-close and personal experience.

Kalina Schulz New Mexico’s Representative for Meisner Institute stopped by New Mexico Living to tell us more about Meisner acting and the event they have coming up. “Meisner” is known as a type of method acting that was originated by Sandy Meisner and their institute that is fully dedicated to preserving the art form and teaching it to people who are interested. Schulz breaks down how Meisner acting works, where she started, and how stunning it can be.

They are holding a two-day event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to attend an Intensive Meisner Intro class.

To find out more about this acting and attend the class, click here.