The Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Schools gets ready to kick off the school year next week. Superintendent of Catholic Schools Donna Illerburn stopped by to talk about this important upcoming date.

Illerburn says most of the 16 catholic schools within the archdiocese “still have openings.” However, she adds that people should “call soon because these spots will be filling pretty soon.” These schools go from pre-K to high school level.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Schools’ mission is to foster the unique gifts of each child and prepare students for leadership in school, Church and global community.

