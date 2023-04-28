The 36th Annual Run for the Zoo is back, and the ABQ BioPark is encouraging everyone to “stripe up and support your BioPark.” That is the theme for ABQ BioPark’s largest fundraiser of the year.



Packet Pick Up is hosted on Saturday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. They ask everyone to come in early since there will be deals for everyone who still needs running shoes.



Participants can expect an expo at the finish line, free massages after the race, food, and drinks, and all media partners. There also will be face painters that participants can use to get their faces painted before the race.



There will be distances for all ages and fitness levels: The courses run through the neighborhoods surrounding the Zoo, and depending on the distance, will run along the Bosque or through the Zoo.

Half Marathon 10K

Timed 5K Timed

5K Fitness

1 Mile Fun Run/Walk

People can still register here runforthezoo.org.