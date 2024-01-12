The Albuquerque School of Excellence is a charter school in the Duke City that teaches kindergarten through 12th grade. The STEAM school provides academic programs that enhance students’ knowledge in a variety of topics, and for those who would like to attend, the enrollment period is now underway.

The tuition-free charter school began in 2010 and now has a population of over 940 students. Last year, the Albuquerque School of Excellence won the National Blue Ribbon Award, and this year, the school won the ESEA National Distinguished School Award. The school will be holding an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 17, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The school’s enrollment season goes until Saturday, Feb. 17, and since admission is based on a lottery process, on Thursday, Feb. 22, there will be a live lottery event to reveal acceptance status at 4:30 p.m.

The Albuquerque School of Excellence prides itself on the hard work and academic achievement of its students while still providing a well-rounded experience. The school offers basketball, soccer, and volleyball programs; to learn more about the school’s enrichment opportunities, click here.