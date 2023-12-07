The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce works to promote economic development in the city while providing opportunities, education, and community for local business leaders. Newly elected chairman Paul Mondragón is excited about the chamber’s plans and initiatives going into 2024.

Mondragón explains that the chamber is planning to move forward with its anti-crime initiative. They are also planning to focus on educating the incoming workforce, as well as continuing to support the community’s small businesses.

The chamber’s president and CEO, Ernie C’deBaca, says the organization has big plans going forward, including hosting the World Indigenous Business Forum in October 2024.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has its La Noche Encantada event coming up in February at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event will celebrate everything about New Mexico; Al Hurricane Jr. will be performing at the event, and all proceeds will go toward the group’s programs and initiatives.

