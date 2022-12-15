ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1976, The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce formed its full-service convention and tourism department. They work to promote globally, the Duke city as a destination for tourism and conventions, with a focus on the Native American and Hispanic markets.

What people don’t know is that the Hispano Chamber goes out and recruits events and people to come out to Albuquerque and have them host their events here. They don’t only want them to go for their event, they want them to also stay and explore the town. They want to share with everyone the culture that we have here that includes the Hispanic and Native Americans.

The Chamber is bringing a lot of events for 2023 like American Indian higher education, the National LULAC conference, and also highlighting the annual events like the Flamenco Festival and Mariachi Espectacular. For more information about upcoming events or another topic call their local number 505-842-9003 and or visit siabq.org.