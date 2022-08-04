The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce supports the development of small local businesses. The organization started to emphasize its fight against crime as more and more businesses suffer from it. Chief Operating Officer Shannon Jacques stopped by to explain how they fight crime.

The Chamber has a Crime Task Force that aims to “engage the entire community and the entire state,” according to Jacques. Moreover, she encourages business owners to report any crime or theft they might have encountered. The goal behind that is to collect information and be more able to prevent these crimes from happening.

