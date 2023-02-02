Roughly 1,000 members strong, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of commerce focuses on improving economic development, opportunities, and education for small local businesses.

They are highlighting the Santa Ana Golf Club a local golf course that the New York Times called “One of America’s three best true links-style golf courses.”

The Hispano Chamber of Commerce membership department is proud to highlight one of its members, Santa Ana Golf Club. They are getting ready for the spring/summertime. That becomes their busiest time for golf and they are proud of all the things they have to offer.

If you visit you will get to enjoy a 27-hole championship links-style golf course, five sets of tees on every hole, play from 5,500 yards to 7,400 yards, a 22,000-square-foot Club House, eight lakes, a full-service Pro Shop, practice facilities, hospitality quarters, four-star restaurant, and casual bar and grille.

There will be hosting the 55th PGA Professional Championship between Twin Warriors & Santa Ana, April 30- May 3, 2023. Volunteer recruitment has begun and could register here. For more information visit mynewmexicogolf.com. If you will like to know more about events happening around the community visit the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber website at ahcnm.org.