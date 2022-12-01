The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is highlighting one of its partners that has been with them since 2003, Roadrunner Food Bank. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is a community of about 1,000 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals, all committed to empowering small businesses through economic opportunity.

The Roadrunner Food Bank is the state’s leading hunger relief organization. The distribute food to those who need it directly or through their partners across the state. This means if you’re homeless or going through financial difficulties due to the inflation they are able to help you have food this holiday season.

Roadrunner is currently having special programs, such as the ‘child hunger initiative’ which focuses on kids in schools who might be having trouble eating lunch. They give food to the kids and also to their families. They have another program that focuses on seniors. after noticing almost 30% of the folks in the food lines were seniors. Lastly, they have a program for health and wellness that focuses on people who have pre-existing health conditions.

For more information, you can visit rrfb.org.