Created by the legislature in 2004, the Aging and Long-Term Services Department supports older community members through caregiver support, combating senior hunger, and more.

Open enrolment runs until December 7 of this year. Open enrollment is very important, especially for those who need to change their plans. It gives them enough time to look over and pick the plan that best suits them. Even for those who have been in plans for a long period of time, plans change every year, especially with medications. Understanding what each plan does and doesn’t cover is important.

Aging and Long-Term Services Department wants people to contact their team of counselors. They will provide facts based on what services will be provided, how they will be provided and which medications will be offered. All these are important to an individual. If you would like to contact them for help with your enrollment call 1-800-432-2080 or go on their website nmaging.org.