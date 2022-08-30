The Adobe Theatre will present Deborah Brevoort’s “The Women of Lockerby” from Sep. 2 to Sep. 25. Actresses Stephanie Jones and Lorri Layle Oliver stopped by to discuss this play.

The play tells a woman’s journey after the loss of her son. “It’s poetic. I think it’s a universal story,” said Oliver. “It is very emotional and psychologically powerful,” added Jones. The play is based on events that occurred following the 1988 Lockerbie Crash and shows how the community went through these events. “There is transformation and healing that occurs in the play through the power of forgiveness and love,” said Jones.

Tickets are currently on sale.

For more information, click here.