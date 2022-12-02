The Adobe Theater is a local non-profit community theater. Best known for their well-done productions, they are choosing the wrap-up this year with something a little different.

They will be hosting a Cabaret to raise funds for the community theater. Lorri Layle Oliver and Philip J. Shortell two locally known artists will be performing accompanied by a pianist singing all Christmas classics. They are doing a cabaret instead of a play because the landlord is raising their prices and although they have been back on stage, they aren’t back to the way they were before the pandemic. The community is coming together to help the theater in these hard times.

The Cabaret will take place on New Year’s Eve and doors open at 5:15 p.m. The bids for the silent auction will start as soon as the doors open. The music starts at 6 p.m. For information on the ‘A New Year’s Eve Cabaret: Live From The Adobe Theater’, click here.