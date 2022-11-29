The Adobe Theater has been ramping things up in preparation for their upcoming performance of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” opening day Thursday, Dec. 1.

With the original cast members, they hope to bring back the laugh and emotion that they had when they play this a decade ago. This play shows a man in a chair appearing on stage and putting on his favorite record. The recording comes to life, and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan, and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

The play will be showing three weekends from December 1-18. Tickets are on sale now.