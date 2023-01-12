Neil Simon’s production, “The Dinner Party” is all about relationships and reconciliation. It revolves around people at a dinner party in a French restaurant, but they don’t know why they have been brought together.

Tickets are limited per performance, starting January 20th at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets you can visit adobetheater.org.