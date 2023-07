The Adobe Theater will be showing ‘Marry Me a Little,’ music by Stephen Sondheim. This is a musical with songs by the famed Stephen Sondheim that tells the story of two strangers who live in the same New York City apartment. When one Saturday night they find themselves thinking of one another yet, they’ve never spoken.

‘Marry Me a Little,’ premieres Friday, July 14, and runs through the end of July. Tickets are on sale now, here.