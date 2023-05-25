The Adobe Theater is putting on its production of “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith. “Drinking Habits” will show from June 2 through 25, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Adobe Theater on Fourth Street.

Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancees, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves. The Adobe Theater’s “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith

Actors Carolyn Hogan, who plays Sister Augusta, and Antonio Trigo, who plays George, visited New Mexico Living to talk about their roles in the show. Hogan spoke about Sister Augusta’s conflicting views in being loyal to the convent, while secretly making alcohol. Trigo expressed his joy in playing George’s role as the convent’s goofy groundskeeper.

Seating is open on a first-come first-served basis. To buy tickets for “Drinking Habits,” click here, or call (505) 898-9222. To learn more about The Adobe Theater, click here.