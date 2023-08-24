Good intentions turned into media sensations. That’s what happens in the play, “Calendar Girls.” The Adobe Theater is presenting the play from September 1-24.

The “Calendar Girls” is based on the true story of eleven women who want to raise money for the leukemia research fund while also buying a sofa for the local hospital. What they decide to do takes off on a much larger scale than they expected to say the least.

When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and her long-standing best friend Chris want to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. With varying levels of encouragement, they persuade four friends and fellow members of the Women’s Institute (W.I.) to pose nude with them for an “alternative” calendar. They are assisted by a hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence, who looked after John in his final days. This is much to the horror of their locals. The success of the calendar goes beyond their wildest dreams and they have soon raised the money needed and much more. Their efforts also caught the attention of the national and international press, who soon descended on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales.

Calander Girls will show from September 1-24, at the Adobe Theater, 9813 4th St NW Albuquerque NM 87114.