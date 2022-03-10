They are back on stage and live in person!

Margie Maes and Timothy Kupjack two actors in the upcoming show joined New Mexico Living to give us details about their latest theater adventure. They have performed back in 2018 and The Doublewide Gang is ready to perform again with a story on how the characters must fight a mega-corporation in Austin, TX to once again save their tiny town.

“Honky Tonk Hissy Fit”, the title is an eye-catcher but it has a meaning behind it as Maes explains. The show is a part of a trilogy with new cast members to share members with the originals that will show off new faces and ‘seasoned’. Even though this is a trilogy you don’t need to see the first two to check this out.

You can find set times and more by clicking here for your tickets, don’t forget it will sell out.