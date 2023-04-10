ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teddy Roe’s Speakeasy is teaming up with Steel Bender Brewyard to bring the community something delicious. Their recent collaboration is a German wheat beer, a traditional style, easy-drinking that is good for any time of the year.

“M’Tucci Moderno was the first to put their beer out and distribute it when they went outside their group hub,” said Monica Mondragon, brewery operations manager at Steel Bender Brewyard.

For more information, you can visit teddyroes.com and steelbenderbrewyard.com.