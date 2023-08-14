Some staff from Teddy Roe’s, a speakeasy in Albuquerque, took a recent trip to Mexico. They are taking the knowledge they learned on the trip and incorporating it into what they do at the speakeasy.

Bartenders Arcy Law and Noemi Leon went to Mexico to learn more about their tequila Fortaleza. They wanted to learn how it was made and how the process of going from the fields to their bottles. They were able to be part of the whole process from the start to the end.

Teddy Roe’s will bring their fall/winter seasonal menu. They do ask people to make reservations before coming.