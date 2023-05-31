TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico gem, Taos is widely known its historic adobe homes, beautiful outdoors and the arts. Although it’s considered a small town, Taos has a big arts scene teaming with museums, galleries, performing arts and more. USA Today recently nominated Taos along with 19 other towns in a competition for the “Best Small Town Arts Scene” in the U.S.

Get to know Taos, New Mexico’s history

Surrounded by the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Taos sits north of Santa Fe and Española, just about a two-hour drive from Albuquerque. Just one mile north of the modern townsite is the historic Taos Pueblo, which is a U.S. National Historic Landmark and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Pueblo site is known for its historic adobe buildings, including a multi-storied residential complex adobe inhabited by Native Americans for centuries. Today, around 150 people live within the historic pueblo site, while over 1,900 Taos Indians are living on Taos Pueblo lands, according to the pueblo government.

Museums & galleries

Taos also offers many galleries and museums showcasing regional artwork, including the Harwood Museum of Art. The museum is kicking off its 100 year anniversary celebration in June with a series of events, including a block party.

The upcoming block party is slated to take place near the museum at 238 Ledoux Street on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The party will including live art making, local food vendors, and other activities for all ages to enjoy.

Taos has several other collections, dedicated to some of the various settlers and artists who’ve called the area home. For a complete list of Taos-area museum, check out this list compiled by Visit Taos.

How to vote

As of Wednesday morning, May 31, Taos is sitting at number 9 on USA Today’s nomination list. People have until June 12 at 10 a.m. MDT to cast their vote on USA Today’s website.