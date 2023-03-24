“Where to begin,” that’s how Tamashi general manager Zakkary Tush puts it when talking about the award-winning restaurant.

Tamashi has had a location in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights for several years and now they are very excited to announce the grand opening of their new location on Albuquerque’s West side.

Located at 2102 Vista Oesta NW, near Unser and Ladera, Tamashi not only boasts award-winning sushi and top-of-the-line sashimi, but they also offered a cooked menu that includes ramen, bento boxes, tempuras, and more.

Tamashi’s westside location also features an expansive hot tea menu with teas from the locally owned New Mexico Tea Company. Store Manager, Danni Brown, says they are able to help pair those with any food item you order.

Another thing setting Tamashi’s westside location apart from other sushi restaurants is its beautiful patio space, which is dog friendly. And they offer a full-service bar featuring drinks made with premium Japanese whiskey and gin.

They are open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.