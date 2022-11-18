Tamashi is a locally owned restaurant specializing in creating cuisine that nourishes the body and the soul. They use only the best ingredients sourced from the ocean and brought right to the table.

With the holidays right around the corner, if you are still looking for a catering company Tamashi can help you out. If you are looking to have a unique holiday party and have something completely different, you can contact Tamashi. Their whole setup travels with them to deliver the best sushi to your event. Any of their talented chefs will roll their sushi to give your guest the best experience. The best part is that you get to pick what dishes to have at your event.

Tamashi has also been nominated once again for best sushi. They have won ‘Best Sushi in Albuquerque’ since 2018, and they are coming for their fifth year. They will find out if they win in December. They are also expanding into its second location on the west side, right off Unser and I-40.

For more information and catering options, visit cateringattamashiabq.com. or visit their website tamashiabq.com.