Talia Freedman & Co. is a real estate company that specializes in residential work with buyers and sellers. Talia Freedman owner has been working in real estate since 2005 to offer individuals services.

Those who are in the market to either buy or sell should know the importance of the current real estate market and its status within the area. Freedman explains that interest rates went up in July and there is still a competitive market to sell. Freedman also said she thinks prices will go down soon and the backlog of buyers can see their needs met. If you are considering buying a home it is good to go in with knowing that it will take time and to save more than what you will need.

Talia Freedman & Co. also offers individuals help when dealing with an estate sale, in regards to what you will need to do and what documents would be needed. To learn more, visit https://abq-realty.com/.