Changing diapers is one of those things no one likes to do. Numbers show that nine out of ten parents experience a diaper issue with their children. Now ‘Mommy Blogger’ and influencer Jessica Shyba is breaking down the myths and discussing a photo movement.

Shyba says that advertisers tend to highlight diaper changing as an easy and happy process but this is not the case for most parents. Now ‘babyganics‘ is trying to make the situation fun for all involved and build a community of parents. The ‘#pootraits‘ movement started to be transparent about what is going on in parenthood life and showcased a fun way to come together. The movement allows parents to show off their faces as they change a stinky diaper.

Those who would like to take part can visit their website and upload their reaction photo. Don’t forget to vote, the individual who wins the top photo will receive a free year of diapers. To learn more, visit https://babyganics.com/pootraits/.