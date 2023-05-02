The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter is the only statewide organization that provides care, advice, and services to ALS families free of charge. Their mission is to discover treatments and cures for ALS and to serve, advocate, and empower people affected by this disease to live their lives to the fullest. One of the ways they do this is through fundraising efforts.

This is the 12th tournament, with 16 celebrities participating. Each participant will be partnered with the celebrities participating. This tournament helps about 90 families, and all the fundraising money stays here in New Mexico.

To participate you must register, registration ends May 3rd. Each team is $800, they currently have 100 teams and their goal is to reach 110.