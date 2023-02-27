Santa Fe restaurant week highlights continue this week and today New Mexico Living had in the studio Sweetwater Harvest. They are known as one of Santa Fe’s go-to spots for healthy yet delicious vegetarian food.

Their mission is to provide healthy and diverse dietary options. Sweetwater Harvest has received the best vegetarian restaurant award in Santa Fe for the last three years.

Their menus are inspired by fresh, natural foods and international cuisines. They became a gluten-free restaurant after the pandemic. Today they made one of their star dishes, a Green Paelo Wrap. The dish includes a spinach and egg tortilla with shredded chicken, avocado, sweet potato, kale, cauliflower rice, mixed greens and Dijon vinaigrette.

To learn more about their menus, location and hours, visit sweetwatersf.com.