ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part for many is keeping them. According to a new WalletHub study, your location may be setting you up for failure.

The survey reports, 4 in 10 people believe that it will be even harder to keep their new year’s resolutions in 2023 than in 2022. WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state. They used five key dimensions to rank the cities.

1 – Health Resolutions

2 – Financial Resolutions

3 -School & Work Resolutions

4 – Bad-Habit Resolutions

5 – Relationship Resolutions

According to the survey, Seattle, San Francisco and Scottsdale, Ariz., are the most likely to keep their New Year’s resolutions. Two New Mexico cities were on the ranked list. Albuquerque ranked No. 52 and Las Cruces ranked No. 144.

Best Cities for keeping your New Year’s Resolutions:

1. Seattle, WA

2. San Francisco, CA

3. Scottsdale, AZ

4. Salt Lake City, UT

5. Overland Park, KS

6. Irvine, CA

7. Fremont, CA

8. San Diego, CA

9. Austin, TX

10. Orlando, FL