Supporting small businesses is key to the overall community and local economic success.

Here in New Mexico, it’s easy to support local vendors. One of those companies to support is Upside Goods Company and Dany Hart Design Studio.

Based in Albuquerque, Upside Goods is focused on making quality, clean, burning candles that give back to mental health awareness organizations. Danny Hart Design Studio began when he started making jewelry for his wife when all of her was stolen. People saw the design and loved them.

They joined for of their businesses together and opened Studio 611, where they make their respective products and grow their businesses in a shared space. This holiday season, they are popping up at markets like the Railyards Holiday Market and the String of Lights Market in Santa Fe, but they are also offering candle-making workshops. Scrubbing to their email list allows you to view the candle classes first.

” More than anything, we want people to see what it takes to make a small business run as a maker in ABQ, and we are showing it in our space while popping up with our community,” said owners Ashley Fathergill, owner of Upside Goods Co. and Dany Hart owner, Danny Hart Design Studio. For more information, visit upsidegoodsco.com and dannyhartdesignstudio.com.